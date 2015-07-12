Comic-Con: Extended Trailer Revealed for ‘Heroes Reborn’

NBC debuted an extended trailer of Heroes Reborn Sunday, during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Series creator Tim Kring said that the series reboot will stay true the mythology of the original, which ran from for four seasons from 2006-2010.

“We aren't deviating from anything,” said Kring.

Heroes Reborn will bow on the Peacock Network on Thursday, Sept. 24 as part of the network’s attempt to revamp its lineup.

Reborn will air as part of an all drama block with The Blacklist and The Player.

Watch the latest trailer below:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4FLHB2zB_cA[/embed]