Comic-Con: ‘Doctor Who’ Season 9 to Premiere on BBC America Sept. 19

Season nine of Doctor Who will premiere on BBC America Sept. 19.

The news was revealed Thursday at the end of a trailer debuted at the series' Comic-Con panel.

Peter Capaldi stars as the twelfth Doctor alongside Jenna Coleman as Clara Oswald.

The trailer featured glimpses of Michelle Gomez as the female incarnation of the Master, Missy, and Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams.

Watch the trailer below:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fi3nJBlJs48[/embed]