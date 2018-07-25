Comedy ‘Wrecked’ Back on TBS Aug. 7

Deserted island comedy Wrecked starts season three on TBS Aug. 7. This season, the Wrecked gang finds themselves shipwrecked on a mysterious billionaire's private island where they’re forced to hunt each other to the death in “a basic-cable battle royale,” according to TBS.

Ally Maki, Asif Ali, Brian Sacca, Brooke Dillman, Jessica Lowe, Rhys Darby and Will Greenberg are the stars.

Wrecked follows a group of diverse survivors of a plane crash who must adjust to life in a dangerous new world without the comforts of modern life, “like social media, Wi-Fi, indoor plumbing and Chipotle,” says TBS.

Rob Corddry and Karan Soni are among the guest stars in the new season.