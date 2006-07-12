Comedy Renews Mind of Mencia

Comedy Central has ordered a third season of series, The Mind of Mencia. The 16 new episodes will debut in first quarter 2007.

Mind of Mencia, executive produced and created by comedian Carlos Mencia, is the channel's second-highest rated show behind South Park.

It is averaging 2.1 million viewers, up 55% since its first season, and was tops in its Wednesday night 10:30-11 time slot in key male demos.