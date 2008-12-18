Comedy Orders A 'Secret Girlfriend'

Comedy Central has given a six episode order to 11-minute series Secret Girlfriend. The series,

as first reported by B&C in October

, is an adaptation of the FremantleMedia web series of the same name. As reported, the series will utilize the first person perspective of the web series to make the viewer feel like they are part of the action.



“We’re extremely excited about this project,” said Maureen FitzPatrick, senior VP, digital content and development for FremantleMedia Enterprises, in a statement. “It shows how engaging content can evolve from a digital to a broadcast platform as the worlds of both new and established media continue to converge.”



The new series will debut in the second half of 2009, and like fellow 11-minute series Lil Bush will stack the two episodes back-to-back in order to fill a traditional 30 minute slot.



