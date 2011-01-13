Comedy Central's 'Tosh.0' Season Debut Sets Ratings Record
Comedy Central's web humor-based series Tosh.0 set a ratings record in its third season premiere Tuesday, drawing 3.6 million viewers.
The
Jan. 11 premiere episode, hosted by comedian Daniel Tosh, eclipsed its
prior high of 2.7 million viewers set on July 28, according to network
officials. Tosh also set series-high benchmarks among adults 18-49 and Men 18-34.
Following Tosh, Comedy Central's new scripted series Onion SportsDome drew 1.5 million viewers in its Jan. 11 network premiere.
The
series, based on the Onion news satire organization's take on sports,
posted triple-digit, year to year network viewership increases in the
10:30 p.m. time slot among adults 18-49, and double-digit increases
among men 18-34 and men 18 to 24 compared to the prior four week period
in the time slot, according to network officials.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.