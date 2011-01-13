Comedy Central's 'Tosh.0' Season Debut Sets Ratings Record

Comedy Central's web humor-based series Tosh.0 set a ratings record in its third season premiere Tuesday, drawing 3.6 million viewers.

The

Jan. 11 premiere episode, hosted by comedian Daniel Tosh, eclipsed its

prior high of 2.7 million viewers set on July 28, according to network

officials. Tosh also set series-high benchmarks among adults 18-49 and Men 18-34.

Following Tosh, Comedy Central's new scripted series Onion SportsDome drew 1.5 million viewers in its Jan. 11 network premiere.

The

series, based on the Onion news satire organization's take on sports,

posted triple-digit, year to year network viewership increases in the

10:30 p.m. time slot among adults 18-49, and double-digit increases

among men 18-34 and men 18 to 24 compared to the prior four week period

in the time slot, according to network officials.