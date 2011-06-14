Comedy Central's 'Tosh.0' Renewed for Fourth Season

Comedy Central has renewed Tosh.0 for a fourth season, the network announced Tuesday.

Host Daniel Tosh will return to his green screen for 26

more episodes beginning January 2012. The show has become Comedy Central's

top-rated series, averaging 4.2 million total viewers and a 2.9 rating in the adult

18-49 demo.

"Daniel is still trying to

figure out what his show is and we thought it would only be right to give him

another season to work it out, especially since so many millions of people are

watching it," said Kent Alterman, head of original programming and production,

Comedy Central.