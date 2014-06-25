Comedy Central Ups Sharp to Executive VP

Comedy Central has elevated Jim Sharp to executive VP, original programming and development, West Coast, the network announced on Wednesday.

Sharp, who previously served as senior VP, will oversee CC:Studios' digital development in addition to continuing to manage West Coast development and production. He reports to Kent Alterman, president of content development and original programming.

“If the U.S. government was aware of Jim’s understated intelligence, finely honed creative instincts, and steel-eyed leadership, the war on terrorism would be over,” said Alterman.

The exec has helped develop and launch a number of series at the network, including Tosh.0, Reno 911!, Workaholics and Key & Peele.