ComedyCentral Taps Kid Rock as Next Roastee

Comedy Central

announced on Monday that musician Kid Rock will be the next celebrity to be

roasted.

The Comedy

Central Roast of Kid Rock will be taped on August 14, and will premiere later in the

summer.

Kid Rock, who is

currently on tour with Sheryl Crow, is a five-time Grammy nominee and has

performed at the Grammy's, VMA's, CMA's as well as various

performances for U.S. troops overseas.

Joel Gallen from

Tenth Planet Productions will be the executive producer; Gallen has been the EP

of the roasts of Donald Trump, David Hasselhoff, Joan Rivers, Larry the Cable

Guy, Bob Saget, Flavor Flav, Pamela Anderson and William Shatner.