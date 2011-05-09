ComedyCentral Taps Kid Rock as Next Roastee
Comedy Central
announced on Monday that musician Kid Rock will be the next celebrity to be
roasted.
The Comedy
Central Roast of Kid Rock will be taped on August 14, and will premiere later in the
summer.
Kid Rock, who is
currently on tour with Sheryl Crow, is a five-time Grammy nominee and has
performed at the Grammy's, VMA's, CMA's as well as various
performances for U.S. troops overseas.
Joel Gallen from
Tenth Planet Productions will be the executive producer; Gallen has been the EP
of the roasts of Donald Trump, David Hasselhoff, Joan Rivers, Larry the Cable
Guy, Bob Saget, Flavor Flav, Pamela Anderson and William Shatner.
