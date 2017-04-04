Comedy Central Taps Jordan Klepper for Late Night Show

Comedy Central will launch a new late night show this fall starring The Daily Show personality Jordan Klepper, the network announced Tuesday.

The series will air Mondays-Thursdays at 11:30 pm after the Daily Show and will feature Klepper, who joined The Daily Show in 2014. Comedy Central says the show will “look to embrace and define the chaos of our country by channeling Klepper’s steadfast attitude that institutions are to be trusted less than the lies of the mainstream media.”

The show effectively replaces The Nightly ShowWith Larry Wilmore, which was cancelled last August.



