Comedy Central Slots Noah Special Nov. 22

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah gets a one-hour standup special, Trevor Noah: Lost in Translation, on Comedy Central Sunday, November 22. The 10 p.m. premiere, filmed at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington, brings “Noah’s unique world-view and global analysis of American culture to the forefront,” according to Comedy Central, including discussions on terrorism and racial tensions in America.

Lost in Translation will be available November 23 on the Comedy Central aApp to authenticated users.

The South Africa-born Noah made his debut as the new host of The Daily Show September 28. Noah joined the show in 2014 as a contributor. He made his U.S. television debut in 2012 on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and also appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman.

Trevor Noah: Lost in Translation is executive produced by Noah, John Irwin, Norman Aladjem and Derek Van Pelt.