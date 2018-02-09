Comedy Central Signs Tosh Through 2020

Comedy Central has signed Daniel Tosh to a contract extension to create three additional seasons of his long-running internet clip show, Tosh.0.

Tosh.0 will start its 10th season on March 27 and with the new deal in place, there will be original episodes of the series through 2020.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“I know it makes Daniel uncomfortable to publicly acknowledge our love and affection for each other, but we couldn’t be more thrilled to extend our relationship with him,” said Kent Alterman, president of Comedy Central.



Comedy Central is part of Viacom, which under previous leadership allowed Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee and other talent to depart.

Tosh.0 premiered on June 4, 2009.

“Knowing when to move on in show business is highly overrated,” said Tosh.

Tosh.0 is executive produced by Tosh, Charlie Siskel, Nick Malis and Christie Smith. Monika Zielinska is the Executive in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.