Comedy Central Sets January Premiere for Larry Wilmore Show

Comedy Central has set a premiere date for its upcoming nightly news series with former Daily Show correspondent Larry Wilmore and given it a new name.

Previously called The Minority Report With Larry Wilmore, the network said Thursday it will now be called The Nightly Show and will debut Jan. 19 at 11:30 p.m. The series takes the place of The Colbert Report, which will end next month as host Stephen Colbert leaves Comedy Central to succeed David Letterman at CBS’ The Late Show in the spring.

The Nightly Show will provide viewers with Wilmore's distinct point of view and comedic take on current events and pop culture. The show was created by Daily Show’s Jon Stewart and will be produced by Stewart’s Busboy Productions with Stewart, Wilmore and Rory Albanese serving as executive producers.

Before getting the post-Daily Show slot on Comedy Central, Wilmore was set to be showrunner for ABC’s freshman comedy Black-ish; he is still credited as an executive producer.