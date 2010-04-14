Comedy Central Sends ‘The Onion Sports Network' To Series

Satirical newspaper The Onion is continuing to expand

its television presence, with Comedy Central ordering a new series, The

Onion Sports Network (working title). Comedy has given a 10 episode order

to the series, based on the web shorts of the same name, and will debut it in

Q1 2011.

"The Onion has such credibility in the comedy

world, we feel fortunate to partner with them," said Comedy Central

programming chief Kent Alterman. "They will skewer the sports world,

and the media coverage of sports, with the same sharpness we've seen applied to

the world of politics and popular culture."

According to a network description, the new series will "take

on the whole universe of modern sports - teams, players, leagues, sycophantic

fans, ridiculous products and over-hyped coverage - with an eye towards

appealing to sports fanatics and more casual fans, as well as long-time

followers of The Onion and The Onion News Network."

The Onion News Network will also be going to

television in early 2011, with its own half hour fake news show on Rainbow

Media's IFC.