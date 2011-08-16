Comedy Central Roasts Sheen, Strips '30 Rock' During Fall Schedule

Comedy Central set its fall lineup that will see the highly anticipated Charlie Sheen roast, the return of a number of original series, and the cable arrival of 30 Rock.

Tina Fey's highly acclaimed 30 Rock will begin its Comedy Central run on Sept. 19, as the network will strip the half-hour series weeknights at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Emmy-winning show will serve as a table-setter for Comedy Central's primetime entries.

Winning matters begin Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. with Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane hosting the Roast of Charlie Sheen. The next night will feature the fall season premiere of Daniel Tosh and his online favoriteTosh.0 at 10 p.m., followed at 10:30 p.m. by the sophomore season-starter of those noted Workaholics, Adam, Blake and Anders.

