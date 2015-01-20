Comedy Central to Roast Justin Bieber

Comedy Central has tapped Justin Bieber as its next Roastee.

The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber will tape in Los Angeles and air at a later date. Airdate will be announced shortly.

“Justin has been asking us for a few years to roast him, and we just kept telling him to go create more source material first. We’re thrilled he listened,” said Kent Alterman, president, content development & original programming, Comedy Central.

Previous Roastees include Roseanne Barr, Charlie Sheen, Donald Trump and most recently James Franco in 2013.