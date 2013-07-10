Comedy Central to Roast James Franco
Comedy Central has tapped actor James Franco as its next
Roastee.
The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco will tape in
Los Angeles in August and premiere on Labor Day. Franco is currently starring
as himself in the film This Is the End.
The network has also acquired the exclusive digital rights
to the Franco-directed documentary Francophrenia, which follows his
experience as a guest star on General Hospital. The 90-minute film will
debut on Comedy Central's digital and VOD platforms following the Roast.
Miles Levy and Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet
Productions will executive produce the Roast. Gallen previously served as
executive producer and director of the Comedy Central Roasts of Roseanne Barr,
Charlie Sheen, Donald Trump and William Shatner.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.