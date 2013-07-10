Comedy Central to Roast James Franco

Comedy Central has tapped actor James Franco as its next

Roastee.

The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco will tape in

Los Angeles in August and premiere on Labor Day. Franco is currently starring

as himself in the film This Is the End.

The network has also acquired the exclusive digital rights

to the Franco-directed documentary Francophrenia, which follows his

experience as a guest star on General Hospital. The 90-minute film will

debut on Comedy Central's digital and VOD platforms following the Roast.

Miles Levy and Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet

Productions will executive produce the Roast. Gallen previously served as

executive producer and director of the Comedy Central Roasts of Roseanne Barr,

Charlie Sheen, Donald Trump and William Shatner.