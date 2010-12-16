Comedy Central to Roast Donald Trump

Real estate mogul Donald Trump will move from the boardroom to the hot

seat as Comedy Central has sealed a deal to roast the famous businessman.

The

Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump will film on Mar. 9 in New

York City and air in spring 2011.

"Donald

Trump is a brilliant business man, who has made the Trump name a worldwide

brand," said Elizabeth Porter, SVP, specials and talent, Comedy Central. "We

are so glad he agreed to be Roasted. I'm hoping he buys me a plane."

"I'll

show up to the Roast because Comedy Central is paying me a lot of money, but

I'm confused as to how anybody could make fun of me," added Trump.

The

show will be executive produced by Joel Gallen from Tenth Planet Productions.