Comedy Central to Roast Charlie Sheen

Get ready for more jokes about warlocks, tiger blood and "winning"

-- Charlie Sheen will be Comedy Central's next roastee, the network said

Tuesday.

The Comedy Central Roast of Charlie Sheen will tape in Los

Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 10 and premiere on the network on Monday, Sept. 19.

"Charlie has assured us that nothing will be off limits in

this Roast... which scares even us," said Kent Alterman, head of original

programming and production, Comedy Central.

Longtime Roast producer/director Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet

Production will executive produce.