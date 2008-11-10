Comedy Central Returning To 'Reno 911!'

Comedy Central announced Monday that its law enforcement comedy Reno 911! is returning for a sixth season along with two new cast members, Ian Robers (Sergeant Jack Declan) and Joe Lo Truglio (Deputy Franky Rizzo).



Production on the series will resume this month, and the new 10-episode season will debut on March 12, 2009.



The creators of the half-hour comedy, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon, also star in the series as cops on the beat in Reno, Nevada.



“We could not be more excited to have Ian Roberts and Joe Lo Truglio join the cast of Reno 911! We’ve taken the show up a notch,” said Garant, Lennon and Kenney-Silver in a statement.



La Truglio previously worked with Garant, Kenney-Silver and Lennon on MTV sketch comedy series The State, which was canceled in 1995.