Comedy Central Resurrects 'The Gong Show'

Comedy Central gave the green light to The Gong Show with Dave Attell, resurrecting the classic game show and bringing the comedian back to the network’s programming.

Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions is executive-producing the series, which will premiere on Comedy Central July 17.

"We are very excited to welcome Dave Attell back to the network and put the Comedy Central touch on such a classic game/variety show," said Lauren Corrao, president of original programming and development for Comedy Central, announcing the pickup. "Dave is the perfect guy to host this series. His dry, comedic wit, paired with the outspoken personalities of our celebrity judges and the outrageous acts, will create a fresh, new take on the famed series."

Each episode will feature 8-10 oddball acts, judged by a revolving panel of three celebrity judges. Attell, who made a name for himself as the host of Insomniac with Dave Attell on the network, will host.

The network is currently casting for acts to appear on the show.