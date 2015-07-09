Comedy Central Renews ‘Workaholics’ Two More Seasons

Comedy Central has ordered two more seasons of comedy Workaholics, the series’ sixth and seventh seasons.

Each season of the single-camera comedy will run 10 episodes.

“I remember when the title of this show was ironic,” said Kent Alterman, president of original programming, Comedy Central.

The series follows three friends who live and work a 9 to 5 job together. Workaholics was cocreated by series stars Blake Anderson, Adam Devine and Anders Holm, as well as Kyle Newacheck.