Comedy Central Renews 'Workaholics'

Comedy Central on Tuesday renewed its workplace comedy Workaholics for a third season.

"It's such an honor to be able to keep Workaholics going," said Kent Alterman, head of original programming and production for Comedy Central. "We feel like the show is one, big public service announcement, teaching the youth of America how to engage with the workplace."

Currently in its second season, Workaholics has averaged 2.1 million viewers, and a 1.5 rating adults 18-49 (up 35% from season one) and 3.5 rating men 18-34 (up 36%). It has rated first in its timeslot with M18-34 and M18-24.

Workaholics centers around three college roomates who continue to live together after graduation, all working at a fictional telemarketing company. The series stars Blake Anderson, Adam Devine and Anders Holm of the comedy troupe Mail Order Comedy.

"We're beyond excited to get working on season three," said stars Anderson, Devine, Holm and recurring star Kyle Newacheck. "Unless it's gonna be hard work -- we hate work."