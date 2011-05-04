Comedy Central Renews ‘Workaholics'

Comedy Central has picked up Workaholics for a second season, ordering 10 new episodes of the

series.

Workaholics has

averaged 1.2 million viewers a week since its premiere April 6. Its most recent

episode peaked at 1.5 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating with adults 18-49,

according to Nielsen.

The series, created by and starring the Internet sketch

group Mail Order Comedy, is about three friends who live and work together as

telemarketers.