Comedy Central Renews ‘Workaholics'
Comedy Central has picked up Workaholics for a second season, ordering 10 new episodes of the
series.
Workaholics has
averaged 1.2 million viewers a week since its premiere April 6. Its most recent
episode peaked at 1.5 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating with adults 18-49,
according to Nielsen.
The series, created by and starring the Internet sketch
group Mail Order Comedy, is about three friends who live and work together as
telemarketers.
