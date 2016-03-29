Comedy Central Renews ‘Tosh.0,’ ‘Nikki Glaser,’ ‘Drunk History’

Comedy Central has announced renewals or extensions for eight series, with Tosh.0 coming back for season nine; the first season of Not Safe with Nikki Glaser extended for an additional ten episodes; Drunk History back for season four; Review renewed for a third and final season and This Is Not Happening coming back for season three. Digital series Alternatino, Nothin’s Easy and Questionable Science were renewed too.

Kent Alterman, Comedy Central president, original programming, announced the renewals. They join previously announced returnees Broad City, Inside Amy Schumer, Workaholics and South Park, the latter signed up for seasons 20-23.

Season four ofInside Amy Schumer debuts April 21.

Comedy Central is part of Viacom.