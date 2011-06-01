Comedy Central Renews Partnership with NYCF

Comedy Central and The New York Comedy Festival have extended their partnership for three years, they announced Wednesday.

The deal continues the network's presentation of the Festival and its comedy lineup, while strengthening its relationship with on-air sponsors and affiliates. The 2011 Festival will take place Nov. 9 through Nov. 13; the lineup will be announced in August.

Comedy Central will support the Festival through its digital media platforms, including streaming live stand-up events on comedycentral.com, and providing other content opportunities such as industry showcases and panel discussions.

"The relationship with the New York Comedy Festival for the past few years has been hugely successful," said Mitch Fried, senior vice president, live entertainment, Comedy Central. "This strategic alliance affords both New York City-based companies the ability to showcase incredibly talented performers through a multitude of media opportunities."