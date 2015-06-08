Comedy Central Renews ‘This Is Not Happening’

Comedy Central announced Monday it has renewed storytelling series This Is Not Happening for a second season.

Hosted by Ari Shaffir, This Is Not Happening features comedians telling funny and true stories in front of a live audience at Cheetahs in Hollywood.

The eight-episode second season will premiere in 2016.

“Honestly, I’m really happy with the way it came out,” said Shaffir. “There are so many crazy talented comics right now. It’s kind of an honor to provide a platform for them to show everybody how great they are.”

The comedic series—which originally debuted as a digital series on cc.com—is executive produced by Shaffir, Jeff Tomsic, Eric Abrams and Sam Saifer.