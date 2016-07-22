Comedy Central Renews ‘Legends of Chamberlain Heights’ Pre-Debut

Comedy Central has greenlit a second season of Legends of Chamberlain Heights, which it describes as an “urban, coming of age” show, almost two months before the series premiere. Comedy Central broke the news at Comic-Con in San Diego.

The animated Chamberlain Heights debuts Sept. 14, leading out of the 20th season premiere of South Park.

"This show pushes the envelope far enough to warrant a second season before season one even airs," said Kent Alterman, Comedy Central president.

Legends of Chamberlain Heights is executive produced by Bento Box Entertainment (Bob's Burgers) co-founders Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara, along with co-creator Brad Ableson (The Simpsons) and showrunner Devon Shepard (Everybody Hates Chris), with co-creators Quinn Hawking and Josiah Johnson producing.

"We are so lucky to be working with Comedy Central and their strong executive team," said Kuwahara. "They've been nothing but supportive and getting a second season is like hitting a game winning three-pointer!"