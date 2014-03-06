Comedy Central Renews 'Kroll Show' for Third Season

Comedy Central has renewed Kroll Show for a third season.

Star Nick Kroll said the show was renewed during his appearance Wednesday on Late Night With Seth Meyers, with the network officially announcing Thursday morning.

"Nick has gone so deep into his characters we're worried about his mental health if we didn't pick-up a third season," said Kent Alterman, president, content development for Comedy Central.

Currently airing Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m., Kroll Show is averaging 1.1 million viewers for its second season.

This is the second time that news of a Comedy Central renewal was broken on Late Night in as many weeks. Last week, during Meyers' debut show, Amy Poehler revealed that her Broad City had gotten a second season renewal.