Comedy Central Renews 'Kroll Show'

Comedy Central renewed the new Nick Kroll sketch comedy

series Kroll Show for a second season.





The second season will consist of ten episodes.



Kroll Show premiered Jan. 16 to 1.4 million total

viewers and was the top-ranked show on both cable and broadcast for its 10:30

p.m. timeslot among men 18-34 and men 18-24.





"Nick plays his characters with such comedic

conviction, it's become obvious he has a serious personality disorder,"

said Kent Alterman, president, content development and original programming,

Comedy Central. "We hope another season will help him discover who he

really is."