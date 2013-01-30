Comedy Central Renews 'Kroll Show'
Comedy Central renewed the new Nick Kroll sketch comedy
series Kroll Show for a second season.
The second season will consist of ten episodes.
Kroll Show premiered Jan. 16 to 1.4 million total
viewers and was the top-ranked show on both cable and broadcast for its 10:30
p.m. timeslot among men 18-34 and men 18-24.
"Nick plays his characters with such comedic
conviction, it's become obvious he has a serious personality disorder,"
said Kent Alterman, president, content development and original programming,
Comedy Central. "We hope another season will help him discover who he
really is."
