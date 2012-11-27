Comedy Central Renews 'Key & Peele' for Third Season

Comedy Central has renewed its sketch comedy series Key & Peele for a third season, with an increased episode order of 13 slated for next fall.



Key & Peele has averaged 1.5 million viewers for its second season, which airs its finale Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.

"Since Obama won re-election, it only seems fair that we would give Key & Peele another season," said Kent Alterman, head of original programming and production for Comedy Central.

Key & Peele is executive produced by its creators Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, as well as Ian Roberts, Jay Martel and Joel Zadak.