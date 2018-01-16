Comedy Central Renews ‘Jim Jefferies Show’ for Second Season

Comedy Central is bringing back the late-night series The Jim Jefferies Show for a 20-episode second season. The show features the Australian comedian’s unapologetic approach to culture and to politics.

"You'd think I'd stop being surprised at how smart and funny Jim is about everything," said Kent Alterman, president, Comedy Central. "I'm just glad we're still giving visas to people from whatever shithole country he comes from."

The Jim Jefferies Show premiered June 6.

Jefferies has had standup specials on HBO and Netflix.

He also executive produced, and starred in, the comedy Legit on FX and later, FXX.