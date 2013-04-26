Comedy Central Renews 'Jeselnik Offensive,' 'Nathan for You'
Comedy Central has renewed a pair of new series for second
seasons, ordering 10 more episodes of The JeselnikOffensive and Nathan
for You.
Both series premiered in February. Jeselnik Offensive
will begin airing new episodes in July, while Nathan for You will
premiere next year. Jim Sharp and Monika Zielinska are the executives in charge
of production for Jeselnik Offensive. Sharp and Jack Herrguth are the
executive in charge of production for Nathan for You.
"Anthony and Nathan share dashing good
looks and razor-sharp wit," said Kent Alterman, president, content
development and original programming. "One of them is also a
humanitarian."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.