Comedy Central Renews 'Jeselnik Offensive,' 'Nathan for You'

Comedy Central has renewed a pair of new series for second

seasons, ordering 10 more episodes of The JeselnikOffensive and Nathan

for You.





Both series premiered in February. Jeselnik Offensive

will begin airing new episodes in July, while Nathan for You will

premiere next year. Jim Sharp and Monika Zielinska are the executives in charge

of production for Jeselnik Offensive. Sharp and Jack Herrguth are the

executive in charge of production for Nathan for You.





"Anthony and Nathan share dashing good

looks and razor-sharp wit," said Kent Alterman, president, content

development and original programming. "One of them is also a

humanitarian."