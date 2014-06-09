Comedy Central Renews ‘Inside Amy Schumer,’ Two Others

Comedy Central renewed Inside Amy Schumer for a third season, as well as handed out additional seasons to freshman Review and TripTank.

The cabler also greenlit a pair of series in Another Period and Idiotsitter. Another Period stars comedian Natasha Leggero – who has appeared on Inside Amy Schumer – and Riki Lindhome (IFC’s Garfunkel & Oates) as a pair of sisters, set in the turn of the century, who care only about how they look, what parties they attend and becoming famous. The series is written, executive produced by Leggero and Lindhome, executive produced and directed by Jeremy Konner, with Red Hour’s Ben Stiller, Debbie Liebling, Stuart Cornfeld and Mike Rosenstein also executive producing.

Idiotsitter comes from Comedy Central’s digital studio CC:Studios and will be the second to make the transition to television. Created by Charlotte Newhouse and Jillian Bell, Idiotsitter follows a straight-and-narrow young woman (Newhouse) who is hired to babysit a mega-rich womanchild (Bell) who is under house arrest in her daddy’s mansion.

In addition, Comedy Central has ordered five original digital series to be produced by CC:Studios: 300 Sunnyside, New Timers, Pie Guys, Roustabout with Kurt Braunohler and Team Tiger Awesome. The five series will debut throughout the rest of the year.

