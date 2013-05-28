Comedy Central Renews 'Inside Amy Schumer' for Season Two
Comedy Central has renewed Inside Amy Schumer for a second season, a network spokesperson
confirmed.
The comedian announced the news on Twitter Monday night. Her
sketch show will premiere 10 new episodes in 2014.
Inside Amy is currently
in its first season, airing Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. after Tosh.0. Its premiere
on April 30 drew 1.6 million total viewers and 1.2 million adults 18-49,
averaging three million total viewers across three plays. That made it Comedy
Central's best series debut of 2013, topping The Jeselnik Offensive and Kroll
Show.
