Comedy Central Renews 'Inside Amy Schumer' for Season Two

Comedy Central has renewed Inside Amy Schumer for a second season, a network spokesperson

confirmed.

The comedian announced the news on Twitter Monday night. Her

sketch show will premiere 10 new episodes in 2014.

Inside Amy is currently

in its first season, airing Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. after Tosh.0. Its premiere

on April 30 drew 1.6 million total viewers and 1.2 million adults 18-49,

averaging three million total viewers across three plays. That made it Comedy

Central's best series debut of 2013, topping The Jeselnik Offensive and Kroll

Show.