Comedy Central Renews 'The Burn With Jeff Ross'

Comedy Central has renewed the weekly topical series The Burn with Jeff Ross for a second

season, the network announced Thursday.

Six new episodes of the series, where Ross and a panel of

guest comedians skewer the week's pop cultures stories, will premiere starting

Jan. 8, 2013. The Burn premiered in

August and averaged 1 million viewers an episode in its first season.

The series is executive produced by Ross, Mike Gibbons,

Chris McGuire and Tagline Television's Willie Mercer and Amy Zvi.