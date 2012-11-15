Comedy Central Renews 'The Burn With Jeff Ross'
Comedy Central has renewed the weekly topical series The Burn with Jeff Ross for a second
season, the network announced Thursday.
Six new episodes of the series, where Ross and a panel of
guest comedians skewer the week's pop cultures stories, will premiere starting
Jan. 8, 2013. The Burn premiered in
August and averaged 1 million viewers an episode in its first season.
The series is executive produced by Ross, Mike Gibbons,
Chris McGuire and Tagline Television's Willie Mercer and Amy Zvi.
