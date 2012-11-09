Comedy Central Renews 'Brickleberry'

Comedy Central has renewed its animated series Brickleberry for second season.

The series is averaging 1.8 million viewers for its first season and also ranks as the second-highest rated series in its timeslot with men 18-34 and men 18-24. The 13-episode second season will premiere fall 2013.

"We are happy to continue educating America's youth about nature, and the national conservation movement," said Kent Alterman, head of original programming and production for Comedy Central.

Brickleberry is executive-produced by Daniel Tosh and series creators Waco O'Guin and Roger Black.