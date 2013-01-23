Comedy Central Promotes Programming Head Kent Alterman

Comedy Central, in a move to consolidate all its content

creation under one department, has promoted Kent Alterman to president of

content development and original programming.

Alterman will lead original content development and

production across Comedy Central, including its social and other digital

platforms. He will also continue to oversee the network's talent and specials

team, which, along with the development team, will be more closely aligned with

the Enterprises division to capitalize on future brand extensions.

Under this new structure, Mitch Fried, head of the

Enterprises division, will report to Alterman and Comedy Central president

Michele Ganeless, to whom Alterman will also report.

"In consolidating all content development under Kent's

direction, Comedy Central is breaking the wall between linear, digital and

social development, with a strategic vision that great content is great

content, no matter what platform," said Ganeless.

Before joining Comedy Central as head of original

programming in January 2010, Alterman had an overall feature film producing and

directing deal with Fox Film Studios, and previously directed and executive

produced Semi-Pro, a film from New

Line Cinema starring Will Ferrell. He served as New Line's executive VP from

2001 to 2006. Prior to that, he was with Comedy Central as head of the brand's

New York office before exiting that post in 2001.