Comedy Central Promotes Programming Head Kent Alterman
Comedy Central, in a move to consolidate all its content
creation under one department, has promoted Kent Alterman to president of
content development and original programming.
Alterman will lead original content development and
production across Comedy Central, including its social and other digital
platforms. He will also continue to oversee the network's talent and specials
team, which, along with the development team, will be more closely aligned with
the Enterprises division to capitalize on future brand extensions.
Under this new structure, Mitch Fried, head of the
Enterprises division, will report to Alterman and Comedy Central president
Michele Ganeless, to whom Alterman will also report.
"In consolidating all content development under Kent's
direction, Comedy Central is breaking the wall between linear, digital and
social development, with a strategic vision that great content is great
content, no matter what platform," said Ganeless.
Before joining Comedy Central as head of original
programming in January 2010, Alterman had an overall feature film producing and
directing deal with Fox Film Studios, and previously directed and executive
produced Semi-Pro, a film from New
Line Cinema starring Will Ferrell. He served as New Line's executive VP from
2001 to 2006. Prior to that, he was with Comedy Central as head of the brand's
New York office before exiting that post in 2001.
