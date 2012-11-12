Comedy Central Promotes Mann to SVP of Original Programming and Development

Comedy Central has promoted longtime exec Gary S. Mann to senior VP of original programming and development.

He will be based in the network's Santa Monica office and report to senior VP Jim Sharp, who heads up West Coast development.

Mann has been with Comedy Central since 2003, and has developed series The Sarah Silverman Program and Tosh.0, and has helped develop Key & Peele, The Burn and the upcoming Review With Forrest MacNeil.

"I have done almost everything in my power to undermine Gary, but he has a sharply honed eye for talent and an uncanny ability to develop shows that are important to us," said Kent Alterman, head of original programming and production, Comedy Central.