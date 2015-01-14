Comedy Central Picks Up Third Season of ‘Broad City’

Comedy Central has renewed Broad City for a third season, ahead of the show’s sophomore premiere Wednesday night.

The network has ordered 10 new episodes of the series. Comedy Central said Broad City was the top show in cable in its timeslot and top new comedy of last year with men 18-34.

Based on the web series of the same name, Broad City is created by stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer and executive produced by Amy Poehler.

Broad City’s second season debuts Wednesday night at 10:30 p.m. Hannibal Buress, Arturo Castro, Paul Downs, John Gemberling, Chris Gethard and Stephen Schneider join the show as regulars this season.