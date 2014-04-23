Comedy Central Picks Up ‘This is Not Happening’ From Digital Studio

Comedy Central announced Wednesday that it has given an eight-episode order to unscripted series This Is Not Happening. The series is the first to migrate from online initiative CC:Studios to the linear network.

Hosted by comic Ari Shaffir, This Is Not Happening features comedians telling long-form true stories in front of a live audience at a Los Angeles strip club. CC:Studios has already produced two seasons for its digital platforms.

“The only reason we are picking up This Is Not Happening is to prove we can incubate an idea digitally and then have it migrate to the linear channel,” said Kent Alterman, president, content development and original programming for Comedy Central. “And also, it’s really funny storytelling with fantastic talent.”

Shaffir, Eric Abrams, Sam Saifer and Jeff Tomsic will serve as executive producers for the linear series. Tomsic will direct.