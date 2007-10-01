Comedy Central Picks up More Lil Bush, Mind of Mencia

Comedy Central ordered up a second term for animated show Lil’ Bush, as well as a fourth season of Mind of Mencia.

Lil’ Bush, which began life on Comedy’s mobile channel on Amp’d Mobile, premiered on the parent network in June, averaging more than 1.5 million viewers for each new episode, this despite primarily negative reviews from critics.

Mind of Mencia has been a hit on the network since its debut in September 2005. Mencia’s show took off right after Dave Chappelle famously walked off the set of his show in late 2005.

"Carlos Mencia is a huge asset to our network,” Comedy executive vice president of original programming and development Lauren Corrao said. “With the success of the third season, his Comedy Central Live Tour and his No Strings Attached DVD going platinum, Mencia connects with our audience on every level. We are excited about the new season and look forward to expanding our relationship with Carlos into the next year."

Lil Bush creator Donick Cary had a lighter reaction to being picked up by the comedy network: "I'm thrilled that the show has been picked up," Cary said. "I'm sorry it had to happen in the Minneapolis airport bathroom, but if that's the way Doug Herzog wants to run his company, it's cool with me."



The new seasons of Lil Bush and Mind of Mencia will debut on Comedy Central in Spring of 2008.