Comedy Central Picks Up Hannibal Buress’ ‘Why?’

Comedy Central has ordered Why?, a weekly, half-hour series starring standup comedian Hannibal Buress.

Why? will feature Buress giving his take on a particular topic, answering the burning questions on his mind through stand-up, filmed segments, man-on-the-street interviews and special, in-studio guests.

The series will be filmed in front of a studio audience and each episode will tape the same week it airs. It will be executive produced by Buress, Jeff Stilson and Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment. Why? was ordered for eight episodes and will premiere in July.

Buress is currently a regular on Comedy Central’s Broad City and cohosts Adult Swim’s The Eric Andre Show.

Last fall, Buress’ standup performance made headlines, where he made comments about Bill Cosby, which triggered a massive wave of sexual assault accusations from women against the former sitcom star.