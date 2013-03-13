Comedy Central Picks Up 'Broad City'

Comedy Central has ordered 10 episodes of Broad City,

a TV version of the Web series of the same name.





The show, executive produced by Amy Poehler, stars Upright

Citizens Brigade alums Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer as two friends in New

York navigating their way through the mundane events of life. Along with

Poehler, Jacobson, Glazer, 3 Arts' Dave Becky and Generate's Sam Saifer serve

as executive producer, with Tony Hernandez as co-executive producer. The

series is set to premiere in 2014.





The show was originally set up for fellow cabler FX, before

it switched over to Comedy Central last year.





"Finally, there's a television show set in

New York City," said Kent Alterman, president content development and

original programming, Comedy Central. "I'm immensely proud that we have

done it first."