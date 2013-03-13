Comedy Central Picks Up 'Broad City'
Comedy Central has ordered 10 episodes of Broad City,
a TV version of the Web series of the same name.
The show, executive produced by Amy Poehler, stars Upright
Citizens Brigade alums Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer as two friends in New
York navigating their way through the mundane events of life. Along with
Poehler, Jacobson, Glazer, 3 Arts' Dave Becky and Generate's Sam Saifer serve
as executive producer, with Tony Hernandez as co-executive producer. The
series is set to premiere in 2014.
The show was originally set up for fellow cabler FX, before
it switched over to Comedy Central last year.
"Finally, there's a television show set in
New York City," said Kent Alterman, president content development and
original programming, Comedy Central. "I'm immensely proud that we have
done it first."
