Comedy Central Outlines 2012 Development Slate
Comedy Central announced its latest development slate
Wednesday, which includes sketch/variety, animated and scripted projects.
In variety, the network has @Rob Delaney, which has comedian Rob Delaney bring his Twitter feed
to life by presenting videos and talking to remote guests. Sketch show Eugene! portrays a television network
from the point-of-view of comedian Eugene Mirman. The previously announced My Mans sketch comedy series follows two
best friends, one who constantly gets in to trouble and the other who always
bails him out.
Also in development is single-camera comedy Braunger, loosely based on the life of
comedian Matt Braunger who works as a closed-captioner for TV shows during the
day and leads a raucous nightlife in the evenings. Gregory Brothers features the "Auto-Tune the News" creators trying
to make it in the world of viral videos. Writer-comedian Nathan Fielder uses
his finance degree to help struggling businesses in Nathan For You.
The net has Overloaded,
a comedic short-form look at the world of social media; the previously
announced Review, about a critic who
reviews the most difficult life experiences by living them; and the animated Robots, about a group of household
electronics who plot to take over the world.
Also on tap are The Burn,
where frequent Comedy Central roaster Jeff Ross and his friends roast the
week's hot topics; the previously announced Time
Trumpet, a satirical look at pop culture and current events set 30 years in
the future; and Trip Tank, a
collection of animated shorts.
Untitled projects are also in the works from comedians Amy
Schumer and Anthony Jeselnick, Web comic creators Cyanide and Happiness, and The Daily Show correspondent Wyatt
Cenac.
The titles in development join three other series currently
in production, Key & Peele, which
premieres Jan. 31; The Nick Kroll Show,
which debuts in the third quarter of 2012; and Brickleberry, which is set for a fourth-quarter premiere in 2012.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.