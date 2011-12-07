Comedy Central Outlines 2012 Development Slate

Comedy Central announced its latest development slate

Wednesday, which includes sketch/variety, animated and scripted projects.

In variety, the network has @Rob Delaney, which has comedian Rob Delaney bring his Twitter feed

to life by presenting videos and talking to remote guests. Sketch show Eugene! portrays a television network

from the point-of-view of comedian Eugene Mirman. The previously announced My Mans sketch comedy series follows two

best friends, one who constantly gets in to trouble and the other who always

bails him out.

Also in development is single-camera comedy Braunger, loosely based on the life of

comedian Matt Braunger who works as a closed-captioner for TV shows during the

day and leads a raucous nightlife in the evenings. Gregory Brothers features the "Auto-Tune the News" creators trying

to make it in the world of viral videos. Writer-comedian Nathan Fielder uses

his finance degree to help struggling businesses in Nathan For You.

The net has Overloaded,

a comedic short-form look at the world of social media; the previously

announced Review, about a critic who

reviews the most difficult life experiences by living them; and the animated Robots, about a group of household

electronics who plot to take over the world.

Also on tap are The Burn,

where frequent Comedy Central roaster Jeff Ross and his friends roast the

week's hot topics; the previously announced Time

Trumpet, a satirical look at pop culture and current events set 30 years in

the future; and Trip Tank, a

collection of animated shorts.

Untitled projects are also in the works from comedians Amy

Schumer and Anthony Jeselnick, Web comic creators Cyanide and Happiness, and The Daily Show correspondent Wyatt

Cenac.

The titles in development join three other series currently

in production, Key & Peele, which

premieres Jan. 31; The Nick Kroll Show,

which debuts in the third quarter of 2012; and Brickleberry, which is set for a fourth-quarter premiere in 2012.