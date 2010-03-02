Comedy Central Orders ‘Workaholics'
By Alex Weprin
Comedy Central has greenlit Workaholics, a sitcom
that originated as a webisode from the comedy group Mail Order Comedy.
Workaholics follows three friends, fresh out of
college, that work together as telemarketers, while scheming to do as little
real work as possible.
"This pilot was one of the great surprises waiting for me
when I arrived here," said Comedy Central's head of programming Kent Alterman.
"These guys have a unique comedic sensibility that they've applied to a very
relatable experience - that delicate time between college and becoming a
responsible adult. For me, that period lasted for decades."
Mail Order Comedy's Blake Anderson, Anders Holm, Adam Devine
will star in the series. Comedy has tapped Kevin Etten (Scrubs) to serve
as executive producer and showrunner.
Comedy has ordered 10 half hour episodes of Workaholics,
which will premiere in summer, 2010.
Workaholics is the latest in a growing line of web
series making the jump to traditional television. Adult Swim picked up
TheWB.com's Children's Hospital after Comedy Central passed on the
project last year. Likewise Comedy's newest series Ugly Americans had
its origins on the web as a short.
