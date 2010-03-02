Comedy Central Orders ‘Workaholics'

Comedy Central has greenlit Workaholics, a sitcom

that originated as a webisode from the comedy group Mail Order Comedy.

Workaholics follows three friends, fresh out of

college, that work together as telemarketers, while scheming to do as little

real work as possible.

"This pilot was one of the great surprises waiting for me

when I arrived here," said Comedy Central's head of programming Kent Alterman.

"These guys have a unique comedic sensibility that they've applied to a very

relatable experience - that delicate time between college and becoming a

responsible adult. For me, that period lasted for decades."

Mail Order Comedy's Blake Anderson, Anders Holm, Adam Devine

will star in the series. Comedy has tapped Kevin Etten (Scrubs) to serve

as executive producer and showrunner.

Comedy has ordered 10 half hour episodes of Workaholics,

which will premiere in summer, 2010.

Workaholics is the latest in a growing line of web

series making the jump to traditional television. Adult Swim picked up

TheWB.com's Children's Hospital after Comedy Central passed on the

project last year. Likewise Comedy's newest series Ugly Americans had

its origins on the web as a short.