Comedy Central Orders Stiller-Produced Stand-Up Series

Comedy Central has ordered The Meltdown With Jonah and Kumail, a stand-up

series executive produced by Ben Stiller under his production company Red Hour.





Hosted by Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani, The Meltdown

will spotlight stand-up comedians as they perform at Los Angeles' Meltdown Comics.

Along with Stiller, Red Hour cofounder Steve Cornfeld, Debbie Liebling, Mike

Rosenstein, Ray, Nanjiani and Emily Gordon will serve as executive producers.





"I'm shocked to learn this show will be

taped in the back of a comic book store, rather than a comedy store, but we'll

do it anyway," said Kent Alterman, president, content development and

original programming for Comedy Central.