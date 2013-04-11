Comedy Central Orders Stand-Up Series From 'Workaholics' Devine
Comedy Central has ordered a stand-up series from Workaholics
star Adam Devine.
Adam Devine's House Party will showcase 24 of
Devine's favorite up-and-coming comedians and will have an eight-episode run
this fall.
Produced by Avalon Television, Adam Devine's
House Party is executive produced by Devine, Avalon's Jon Thoday, Richard
Allen-Turner, David Martin, Isaac Horne and Devine's Workaholics costar
Kyle Newacheck, who will also direct the series.
