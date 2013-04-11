Comedy Central Orders Stand-Up Series From 'Workaholics' Devine

Comedy Central has ordered a stand-up series from Workaholics

star Adam Devine.



Adam Devine's House Party will showcase 24 of

Devine's favorite up-and-coming comedians and will have an eight-episode run

this fall.





Produced by Avalon Television, Adam Devine's

House Party is executive produced by Devine, Avalon's Jon Thoday, Richard

Allen-Turner, David Martin, Isaac Horne and Devine's Workaholics costar

Kyle Newacheck, who will also direct the series.