Trending

Comedy Central Orders Stand-Up Series From 'Workaholics' Devine

By

Comedy Central has ordered a stand-up series from Workaholics
star Adam Devine.

Adam Devine's House Party will showcase 24 of
Devine's favorite up-and-coming comedians and will have an eight-episode run
this fall.

Produced by Avalon Television, Adam Devine's
House Party is executive produced by Devine, Avalon's Jon Thoday, Richard
Allen-Turner, David Martin, Isaac Horne and Devine's Workaholics costar
Kyle Newacheck, who will also direct the series.