Comedy Central Orders Sixth Season of ‘Drunk History’

Comedy Central has renewed Drunk History for a sixth season, with 16 episodes on order. Created for television by Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, Drunk History is produced by Central Productions and executive produced by Waters and Konner, along with Gary Sanchez Productions’ Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Owen Burke.

“They say history is written by the victors, but after five seasons, it’s now clear that it is best told by drunken comedians,” said Kent Alterman, president of Comedy Central.

Season five premiered Jan. 23. Guest stars for the current season include Vanessa Bayer, Jillian Bell, Jack Black and David Harbour.

Comedy Central is part of Viacom.

“We would like to buy at least six seasons of Drunk History, Viacom/Comedy Central, is one of my all-time favorite history quotes,” said Waters.