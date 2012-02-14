Comedy Central Orders Second Season of 'Key & Peele'

Comedy Central has renewed Key & Peele for second season, the network announced Tuesday. The

series' second season will premiere in fall 2012 with 10 episodes.

The network's newest comedy sketch series, created by and starring comedians

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, premiered on Jan. 31 as Comedy Central's

best launch since 2009 with 2.1 million total viewers. Its premiere, which followed Tosh.0, also posted a

2.6 men 18-34 rating and a 3.3 men 18-24 rating, finishing first in the timeslot with both demos across all of television, according to Comedy Central.

Key & Peele is

executive produced by Key, Peele, Ian Roberts, Jay Martel and Joel Zadak, with

Gary Mann and Monika Zielinska serving as executives in charge of production

for Comedy Central.